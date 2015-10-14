LOS ANGELES Oct 14 Rapper Jay Z said in court
on Wednesday that he had no responsibility for clearing the
rights for music used in his recordings, testifying at the trial
of a copyright lawsuit over his 1999 hit song, "Big Pimpin'."
Jay Z and hip hop producer Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley are
among the defendants named in a 2007 complaint by the nephew of
late Egyptian songwriter Baligh Hamdy, who alleged that the
rapper had used his uncle's song without permission.
When asked if he had cleared copyright for Hamdy's "Khosara,
Khosara" melody, Jay Z said, "That's not what I do. I make
music."
Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, appeared calm
throughout his hour-and-a-half testimony on the second day of
the trial at U.S. District court in Los Angeles, saying he had
assumed his producer Timbaland had created the key chorus melody
in "Big Pimpin'."
"I didn't think it was a sample. There would be no reason
for me thinking to clear the song," he said.
The rapper said hundreds of people typically deal with his
contracts and licensing.
Testimony by Mosley, who goes by "Timbaland," followed Jay
Z's, and the hip-hop producer described composing "Big Pimpin'."
Timbaland said he created a rhythmic beat before adding the
beginning of Hamdy's "Khosara, Khosara" track, which he said he
found on a CD of Arabic music labeled "license free."
"I'm thinking it's free music, free songs, and I sampled
it," Timbaland said during his hour-and-a-half testimony.
He demonstrated the process in court with a keyboard that
had been set up by the witness stand, recording a rap vocal and
layering several sounds over it to create a brief musical piece.
Timbaland said when his legal team alerted him to a
copyright claim, he immediately asked how to solve it and was
advised to pay $100,000 for the license.
"Legal just told me, 100 grand, and you're clear," Timbaland
said. "I thought I was free and clear."
The producers paid $100,000 to EMI Music Arabia to acquire
the license.
Timbaland said he had never been contacted by Osama Ahmed
Fahmy, Hamdy's nephew, who filed the initial complaint, before
the lawsuit. On learning of the complaint, he said, "I was like,
so who did I pay the 100 grand to?"
Testimony from Fahmy, who delivered his deposition by video,
will be heard by the court on Wednesday.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jonathan Oatis)