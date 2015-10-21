LOS ANGELES Oct 21 A federal judge on Wednesday
threw out a copyright infringement lawsuit that accused rapper
Jay Z and hip hop producer Timbaland of using an Egyptian
musician's melody without permission in their hit song "Big
Pimpin'," The Hollywood Reporter said.
U.S. District Court Judge Christina A. Snyder tossed the
case after ruling that the rights to late musician Baligh
Hamdy's 1957 song "Khosara, Khosara" were appropriately acquired
by Jay Z's record label, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Snyder's decision came after three days of trial testimony.
Hamdy's nephew Osama Ahmed Fahmy had filed a complaint in
2007, alleging that Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and
his team had used his uncle's song without permission.
Jay Z testified at the trial last week, telling the
eight-member jury that acquiring rights to songs was not his
responsibility. Hip hop producer Tim 'Timbaland' Mosley said he
believed Hamdy's track was license free, but once he learned of
the complaint, he paid $100,000 to EMI Music Arabia to acquire
the rights.
Hamdy's melody is sampled in the chorus of Jay Z's 1999 hit
"Big Pimpin'."
Attorney Peter Ross, representing Fahmy, had told the jury
that Jay Z and his producers purposefully avoided asking for
permission to use Hamdy's track.
