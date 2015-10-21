(Recasts with comment from Jay Z's lawyers, statements from
both sides)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 A federal judge on Wednesday
threw out a copyright infringement lawsuit that accused rapper
Jay Z and hip hop producer Timbaland of using an Egyptian
musician's melody without permission in their 1999 hit song "Big
Pimpin'."
U.S. District Court Judge Christina A. Snyder ruled that the
plaintiff in the case, a nephew of late musician Baligh Hamdy,
did not have standing to assert copyright infringement of his
uncle's music, Jay Z's attorney Andrew Bart said.
Hamdy's nephew, Osama Ahmed Fahmy, filed a complaint in 2007
alleging that Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and his
team had used his uncle's 1957 song "Khosara, Khosara" without
permission.
"Our client is pleased with and feels vindicated by the
decision," Bart said in a statement.
Snyder's decision came after three days of trial testimony.
"We disagree strongly with the ruling and intend to appeal,"
Keith Wesley, a lawyer representing Fahmy, said in a statement.
Jay Z testified at the trial last week, telling the
eight-member jury that acquiring rights to songs was not his
responsibility.
Hip hop producer Tim 'Timbaland' Mosley said he believed
Hamdy's track was license free, but once he learned of the
complaint, he paid $100,000 to EMI Music Arabia to acquire the
rights.
Attorney Peter Ross, representing Fahmy, had told the jury
that Jay Z and his producers purposefully avoided asking for
permission to use Hamdy's melody.
But attorney Christine Lepera, representing Timbaland and
other defendants named in the complaint including Vivendi's
Universal Music Group and Viacom Inc's MTV,
said the court ruling was clear.
"The court correctly ruled that the Plaintiff had no right
to bring this case and cannot pursue any claim of infringement
in connection with 'Big Pimpin'' whatsoever," Lepera said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)