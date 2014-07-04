By Jeremy Gaunt
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 The solo played by U.S. jazzman
Wynton Marsalis to close his now-annual residency at London's
Barbican this week was a rare personal moment in what was
otherwise a master class in sharing the limelight.
In lieu of a full-fledged encore with his 14-strong Jazz at
Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO), Marsalis entertained with a
small combo, delighting an already bouncing crowd with swooping
scales of trumpet.
But for much of the time over the three nights, Marsalis
allowed his band and guests to shine in performances that ran
the gamut from Pakistani sitar jazz to reflections on the '50s
and '60s music of the legendary Blue Note jazz record label.
Wednesday's Blue Note tribute of tracks by the likes of
Wayne Shorter, Joe Henderson and Woody Shaw, for example,
involved arrangements by nine different members of the band,
solos from all, and Marsalis himself sometimes only playing
fourth trumpet.
There were also guest performances by young jazz musicians,
brought on by Marsalis both to highlight and develop their
skills - a tip to the 52-year-old Marsalis's other persona as a
mentor and teacher.
"My father is a teacher and as I grew up he had classes in
the community. When I started to go on the road with (jazz
drummer and bandleader) Art Blakey when I was 18, I started to
do classes," Marsalis told Reuters in an interview.
Sometime he teaches music - but not always.
"I try to teach them mythology so they can recalibrate how
they look at the world," said Marsalis, who has served as a
United Nations goodwill ambassador.
British jazz newcomers - vibraphonist Lewis Wright and
saxophonist Nathaniel Facey - both more than held their own with
the longer-standing JLCO professionals on the Wednesday, while
Tuesday's performance featured the British-based Young Jazz East
Big Band, which rehearsed with New York-based JLCO via Internet.
Monday's gig was different altogether - a joint concert
between two established bands - Marsalis's and Pakistan's Sachal
Jazz Ensemble. The East meets West involved trombones,
saxophones, sitars and tabla, naal and dholak drums.
Such ranges in performance style is trademark Marsalis, who
as well as his father, Ellis, counts three jazzmen among his
brothers - Branford, Delfeayo and Jason.
He has worked with acts as diverse as Sarah Vaughn, Dizzy
Gillespie and Eric Clapton, and won a Pulitzer Prize for music
and numerous Grammys for jazz and classical albums, including
one for best spoken word album for children.
"With my music I try to always have it have some type of
rooting and a meaning," the New Orleans native said.
"Maybe I have 70, 80 records that are out but I have another
60 or 70 that are not out. Each time I do another record I try
to have another objective or try to do something I didn't do
before."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)