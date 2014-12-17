NEW YORK Dec 17 American hip hop artist J. Cole
bumped pop singer Taylor Swift from the top of the U.S.
Billboard 200 on Wednesday, pushing her into second place.
Cole's "2014 Forest Hill Drive" album sold 354,000 full
copies, 109,000 songs and was streamed more than 16 million
times. Under Billboard's new formula, that totals 375,000 units
in its debut week.
Swift's "1989" album, which includes the triple Grammy
nominated song "Shake It Off," sold 324,000 units, while a
cappella group Pentatonix dropped to third place with its
holiday album "That's Christmas to Me," with 218,000 units.
In the new chart formula unveiled by Billboard two weeks
ago, 10 songs equal one album unit and 1,500 online streams
equals one album unit.
Carrie Underwood's "Greatest Hits: Decade #1" entered the
chart at No. 4 with 103,000 units, followed by veteran rockers
AC/DC's "Rock or Bust," who rounded out the top five after
slumping from third place last week.
Singer K. Michelle was the only other new entry to the
chart, placing sixth with her album "Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart?"
with 87,000 units.
In the digital songs chart, Swift retained the No. 1 spot
with "Blank Space" with 249,000 downloads, while Irish
Grammy-nominated musician Hozier climbed from third to second
place this week with "Take Me to Church" selling 202,000
downloads.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
David Gregorio)