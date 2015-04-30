LONDON, April 30 British pop singer Jessie J has upset her fans after she "unfollowed" hundreds of people on Twitter.

At the start of the month, the "Price Tag" singer was following 885 people on the micro-blogging site, where pop stars often have huge followings.

By Thursday her 'Following' count had gone down to just 1 but, confusingly, a further click brought up a message saying "@JessieJ isn't following anyone yet".

She began deleting the accounts she was following earlier this week, and fans quickly began to react angrily.

"I didn't unfollow just all my fans. Please stop trying to create bad energy, I unfollowed half my followers...," the singer wrote on Tuesday in a now deleted tweet.

"And when my thumb can be bothered I will unfollow the other half. Seriously guys. My love and respect for anyone isn't based in a follow."

Many of her supporters took to Twitter to voice their disappointment, with one writing: "@JessieJ your words upset so many people who got you here in the first place".

Another called the move "a punch in the face".

The 27-year old, whose "Bang Bang" collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande was a big hit last year, has 6.96 million followers.

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone. It's NEVER my intention," she has since written on her Twitter feed.

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber each follow tens of thousands of Twitter accounts.