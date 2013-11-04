LOS ANGELES Nov 4 With a soft voice and a
downward gaze, Jimi Hendrix seemed to shrink in his pastel blue
kimono-like shirt as talk show host Dick Cavett called him one
of the best guitarists in the world in 1969.
After all, his friends and family said, Hendrix was shy and
insecure. When he was performing, however, he was anything but,
laying it all out for audiences that couldn't quite absorb the
innovation unfolding before their eyes and in their ears.
"On stage there was a magical transformation, like a Dr.
Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," said his recording sound engineer Eddie
Kramer. "He was quite the star performer on stage, quite sexual
and very animalistic, but in complete control."
That Hendrix paradox is at the heart of "Jimi Hendrix - Hear
My Train A Comin'" a documentary in the "American Masters"
series that airs on PBS on Tuesday.
The two-hour documentary takes the viewer from Hendrix's
humble childhood in Seattle and his deep dive into the blues to
his four years at the pinnacle of rock music in the late 1960s
to his death at age 27 from an overdose of sleeping pills. It
features previously unseen performance footage and home movies.
The first chords in the film come from the U.S. debut of the
band Jimi Hendrix Experience at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival
where he played "Wild Thing" and simulated sex with his guitar
before lighting it on fire and breaking it into pieces. Some in
the audience look bewildered, some appalled.
"Now you look at it and you have kind of seen it," the
documentary's director Bob Smeaton told Reuters. "But imagine
looking at that for the first time. Imagine seeing Jimi Hendrix
at Monterey in 1967 playing like that."
'LIVED IN A RECKLESS TIME'
That landmark performance might not have happened if not for
a recommendation to festival organizers from Paul McCartney, who
is featured in the film and whose Beatles were one of the
biggest bands when Hendrix landed in London in 1966. Hendrix
absorbed influences from the Brits, fusing them with his blues
roots to create a unique sound that remains unmatched nearly a
half century later.
The result was his first album "Are You Experienced" in 1967
which featured hit songs like "Hey Joe," "The Wind Cries Mary,"
"Foxy Lady" and "Purple Haze" and helped usher in the
psychedelic music age.
Back in the United States, Hendrix became an icon of the
counterculture movement. At the Woodstock Festival in 1969, he
tapped into young Americans' view of their country with a
controversial but now famous rendition of the "The Star-Spangled
Banner," the notes to the national anthem strung out and
distorted through his white guitar.
Woodstock proved to be a turning point for Hendrix, who was
keen on taking his music in new and more complex directions
after a few years of phenomenal success, according to interviews
with Hendrix himself, his band mates, producers and critics.
His death in 1970 came as a shock to them all. Smeaton said
that in making the documentary he found no close associates who
believe Hendrix committed suicide in London and that Hendrix had
told his friends he was yearning to get back to his studio in
New York to work on recordings.
"That was not a guy that was thinking about killing
himself," Smeaton said. "He was just reckless. Hendrix lived in
a reckless time. He took sleeping tablets because he had to
sleep and he drank red wine. That is not a great mix. It's just
very sad that he died at such a young age, at 27."
(Editing by Kevin Regan and Eric Walsh)