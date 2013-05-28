By Iain Blair
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 28 The new John Fogerty album
features the former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer teaming
up with top names in country and rock music, along with some R&B
flavor, for a fresh take on his most popular songs.
Fogerty, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of
Fame with his Creedence band mates in 1993, told Reuters his
wife came up with the collaborative concept behind "Wrote a Song
for Everyone," which was released Tuesday on Fogerty's 68th
birthday.
"She suggested getting all my favorite artists to do various
songs, and it seemed like a great idea - to do fresh
arrangements and interpretations of them," Fogerty said.
The 14-track album, Fogerty's ninth solo studio album and
first since 2009's "The Blue Ridge Rangers Rides Again," revamps
some of his biggest hits from both Creedence Clearwater Revival
and his solo work, along with some new tracks.
The album includes collaborations with rockers Foo Fighters,
country singers Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley
and R&B singer Jennifer Hudson, who was accompanied by blues
musician Allen Toussaint on one of Fogerty's best known hits,
1969's "Proud Mary."
"Wrote a Song for Everyone" took Fogerty, who also served as
producer, two years to complete, and he compared the logistics
to lining up so many guests to a "military-style operation."
"It's remarkably hard to get 14 different artists organized,
as they're all busy with their own careers, touring and
recording," Fogerty said. "Everyone wanted to do it but I had no
idea it'd be so difficult."
The hardest artist to pin down was country singer Alan
Jackson, who ended up on the 1971 track "Have You Ever Seen the
Rain?"
'THE MUSIC STILL SOUNDS GOOD'
"I was very happily surprised when he said yes," Fogerty
said. "Some of the artists who I know, like Bob Seger, I could
just call up and get an answer right away. But even if you're
friends, you don't want to put anyone on the spot. So you put
the idea out there and let it simmer for a while."
Fogerty let his guest artists select the song they wanted to
record with him and spin their own interpretation of it.
The album was recorded at studios in Los Angeles, New
Orleans and Nashville, Tennessee. Creedence's 1969 Vietnam
War-era anthem "Fortunate Son" was recorded with Foo Fighters at
their 606 studio in Los Angeles, which was the subject of recent
documentary, "Sound City."
Along with gearing up for the album's release, Fogerty found
time to join the Rolling Stones on a rendition of "It's All Over
Now" at their May 8 San Jose show.
Fogerty said he and Stones guitarist Keith Richards had kept
in touch over the years and he recently helped Mick Jagger add
handclaps to some tracks that were never released from the
recording sessions for the 1978 album "Some Girls."
"When they asked me to do the show, I was thrilled -
especially as I've always been a huge fan and one of the first
times I ever saw them was playing a show in San Jose in 1966,"
Fogerty said.
Fogerty, who plans to hit the road to promote the new album
this year, has an explanation for why his work and that of his
contemporaries still resonates.
"I think it's down to the songs," he said. "The music still
sounds good today, and my own kids listen to it. It's just never
been topped."
