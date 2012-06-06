NEW YORK, June 6 Singer John Mayer is not
mentioned by name, but he said he was "really humiliated" by
the song "Dear John," written by his former girlfriend
country-pop star Taylor Swift.
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine due to hit
newsstands on Friday, the Grammy-award winner criticized the
tune.
"It made me feel terrible," Mayer told the magazine. "I was
really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time
when I'd already been dressed down."
Swift penned the song, featured on her best-selling 2010
album "Speak Now," after the couple ended a brief romance.
Swift has never officially confirmed that it was directed at
Mayer but said the subject of the tune was apparent.
"Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong. Don't you think
19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games, when I
loved you so?" Swift wrote in the lyrics.
Mayer said he had no warning that Swift was writing the song
and only learned about her feelings when he heard it.
"I will say as a songwriter that I think it's kind of cheap
songwriting," he said.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jill Serjeant)