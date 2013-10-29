NEW YORK Oct 29 The Jonas Brothers pop-rock
band, which formed in 2005 and soared to fame as members of
Disney's stable of teenage stars, has decided to call it quits
for now, a band representative said on Tuesday.
The decision by the New Jersey-raised brothers Kevin, Joe
and Nick came less than three weeks after they canceled their
concert tour citing a rift in the band. The trio told People
magazine it was a unanimous decision.
"We can confirm the news," a representative for the band
said in an email.
Kevin, 25, the oldest member of the group who is expecting
his first child with his wife, said it was over for now.
"It's really hard to say 'forever,'" Nick, 21, told People.
"We're closing a chapter, for sure."
The announcement followed a meeting on Oct. 3 when Nick told
his brothers about his concerns about the group's future.
The Jonas Brothers band released its debut album, "It's
About Time," in 2006, and their brand of upbeat pop rock made
them a teen phenomenon.
They have released four studio albums, the latest, "Lines,
Vines and Trying Times," was released in 2009.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Will
Dunham)