Justin Bieber cancels remainder of 'Purpose' tour - publicist

LOS ANGELES, July 24 (Reuters) - Pop singer Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour due to "unforeseen circumstances," his publicist said in a statement on Monday.

No further details were given. The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through Oct. 10.

The Canadian singer kicked off the tour in March 2016 and has performed more than 150 shows across Europe, Africa, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.