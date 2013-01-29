* "Believe Acoustic" is Bieber's fifth studio album
* Album is instant iTunes hit
* 3 new songs, including Selena Gomez break-up ballad
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 Justin Bieber is stripping
down. Musically, that is.
The Canadian pop phenomenon showcases his vocal and
song-writing talents with a new acoustic album, out on Tuesday,
that also features three new tracks including a heartbreak
ballad thought to be about his former girlfriend Selena Gomez.
"Believe Acoustic" sees Bieber, 18, change up the
arrangements of songs from his fourth chart-topping album
"Believe," released last June, singing with only a guitar or
piano-driven melody.
The album went straight to the top of the iTunes U.S. album
charts on Tuesday, and won generally warm reviews.
Up-tempo songs such as "Boyfriend," and "Beauty and the
Beat," which roped in electronic sounds with fast-paced dance
beats, are slowed down as the singer uses his vocals to
manipulate the vibe of the song.
"Believe Acoustic" sees Bieber return to his acoustic roots
five years after he was discovered on YouTube, singing on the
streets of Canada accompanied only by a guitar.
It was released following Bieber's failure to pick up a
single Grammy nomination this year, despite having a
chart-topping album and a sold-out world tour.
Bieber often performs acoustic versions of his hits, most
recently at the American Music Awards in November, where he
delivered a stripped-down version of dance song "As Long As You
Love Me."
But most ears now are turned to new track "Nothing Like Us,"
which follows Bieber's widely reported split from former Disney
Channel star Gomez.
It features Bieber singing a raw and emotion-filled ballad
over a piano melody, with lyrics such as "Girl, why would you
push me away?/Lost in confusion, like an illusion ... But that
is the past now, we didn't last now."
SIMPLE LOVE SONGS
Bill Werde, editorial director of Billboard music magazine,
who interviewed Bieber last week, said the song was "directly
about Selena" and that fans were anticipating the singer sharing
"his feelings about something this personal."
Werde said he hoped people would take notice of Bieber's
song-writing and vocal production skills on the new album.
"Some of the best songwriters that are working out of our
pop space are the ones that can take these very, very specific
feelings that you would expect a teenager or a young adult to
have and then sing and write about them in a way that makes them
universal," Werde told Reuters.
"That's a skill that needs to be respected. It's not easy to
write great, simple love songs."
Rolling Stone magazine gave the album three out of five
stars, calling it "proof that the Bieb is, verily, a musician,
whose songs work even with the high-gloss production stripped
away."
Newspaper USA Today said Bieber was a "master at maximizing
his material." But it added, "For people who've forgotten - or
who never understood - the appeal of young performers like
Bieber, 'Believe Acoustic' is a good place to hear it."
The other new songs are "I Would," a sweet love song, and
"Yellow Raincoat," a mellow survival song with the singer
crooning softly "cause the fame and the money and the girl will
drive you crazy ... I'm thinking maybe just put on my raincoat."
If "Believe Acoustic" reaches No. 1 in the Billboard 200
album chart next week, Bieber will become the youngest artist to
have five No. 1 albums under his belt. He would also be one of
the few artists, including The Beatles and Jay-Z, to have a No.
1 album each year for four consecutive years.
Bieber, who surpassed Lady Gaga earlier this month to become
Twitter's most-followed person, will make his television hosting
debut on "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 9, the night before the
Grammy awards.
Bieber told Billboard he would not be attending the Grammy
awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Click on www.billboard.com for the full interview.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Jackie Frank)