U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/Files

LOS ANGELES Singer Justin Timberlake continued his reign at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for the third consecutive week on Wednesday, keeping new entries by The Band Perry and Tyler, The Creator from the coveted No. 1 slot.

Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience" sold 139,000 copies last week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, bringing the album's total U.S. sales to 1.43 million since its debut on March 19.

Country music group The Band Perry entered the chart this week at No. 2 with their sophomore album "Pioneer," following their performance at Sunday's Academy of Country Music awards, which was watched by more than 15 million people on television.

"Pioneer" sold 129,000 copies, coming in ahead of rapper Tyler, The Creator's latest record "Wolf," which notched the No. 3 slot with 89,000 sales.

Tyler, The Creator is part of the Odd Future hip hop collective that also includes Frank Ocean, and he scored his best sales week to date with "Wolf."

Overall album sales in the past week totaled 5.65 million, bringing 2013's year-to-date sales tally to 79.67 million, down 5 percent from the same week in 2012.

Nineties boy band New Kids on the Block picked up their sixth top ten album with their latest record "10," while hard metal rock band Killswitch Engage landed at No. 7 with their new album, "Disarm the Descent."

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures downloads of singles, Bruno Mars scored No. 1 with his latest ballad, "When I Was Your Man," selling 340,000 downloads. The song was discounted from $1.29 to $0.69 on both iTunes and Amazon MP3.

Pink's "Just Give Me a Reason" featuring FUN. frontman Nate Ruess came in at No. 2 and Rihanna's "Stay," featuring Mikky Ekko, rounded out the top 3 digital songs.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Paul Simao)