Jan 29 Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has
set a March date for his comeback album - his first in more than
six years.
RCA Records said on Tuesday "The 20/20 Experience," the
former N'Sync boy band member's follow-up to 2006's
"FutureSex/LoveSounds" and only his third album ever, would be
released on March 19.
In recent years, Timberlake, 31, has focused more on films
and business ventures ranging from restaurants to a clothing
line, and reviving social networking site Myspace, of which he
is part owner. He remarked in a recent video that creating music
involved "physical torture" for him.
"Suit & Tie," the first single off his forthcoming album,
fell short of sales expectations for its first week. The song,
featuring rapper Jay-Z, sold 314,000 downloads last week.
Industry experts had expected about 350,000 downloads.
Top menswear designer Tom Ford collaborated with Timberlake,
designing suits worn in the "Suit & Tie" video as well as
styling the production and the release's artwork.
Timberlake will perform his first concert in five years
during a private Super Bowl-weekend event in New Orleans on Feb.
2 at an invitation-only concert.
Timberlake posted on Twitter about the forthcoming game,
saying among other things: "This is gonna be a GREAT Super
Bowl!" and "Oh wait ... I don't have tickets. Dammit! Anybody
know anybody?? LOL!"
