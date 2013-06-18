By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, June 18 Rapper Kanye West pushes
the boundaries of hip hop with his latest album "Yeezus," using
aggressive electro-dance music beats to channel his anger and
win over critics, who have called the record "daring" and
"ambitious."
"Yeezus," the 36-year-old rapper's seventh solo studio
album, has also sped to the top of the iTunes digital music
chart upon its release on Tuesday, led by the single "Black
Skinhead."
The album's release coincides with the birth of West and
reality star girlfriend Kim Kardashian's first child together, a
baby girl born over the weekend.
But on the album the famously ironic and self-referential
West avoids mentioning Kardashian and their high-profile
romance, which has been heavily tracked by paparazzi and the
Kardashian clan's plethora of reality shows on the E! Network.
Instead, he lets his anger out against critics, the public
and "haters" on tracks such as "I Am a God," "Send It Up" and
"Black Skinhead," a scathing message on modern day racism.
While West rages against the world, critics have been taken
aback with the new sounds that West explores, moving away from
the traditional hip hop of his earlier albums and fusing
electro-dance and synthesizers with thumping beats.
"Yeezus" has so far earned a score of 87 out of 100 on
review aggregator Metacritic.com.
Jon Pareles at the New York Times called the album "an
aggressive demand for attention" while Rolling Stone's Jon Dolan
said, "'Yeezus' is the darkest, most extreme music Kanye has
ever cooked up, an abrasive album."
USA Today's Steve Jones called the album "daring and
infectious," while the New Yorker's Sasha Frere-Jones labeled it
"ambitious" and West's "most satisfyingly narcissistic record."
"Yeezus" features collaborations with French DJ duo Daft
Punk - who provide beats on four songs, including "I Am God" and
"Black Skinhead" - folk singer Justin Vernon from Bon Iver on
"Hold My Liquor," and rappers Chief Keef, Kid Cudi and King L.
Billboard magazine, which compiles the weekly U.S. music
charts based on Nielsen SoundScan sales figures, projected that
"Yeezus" could sell 500,000 copies in its first week, making it
one of 2013's big debuts along with Justin Timberlake's "The
20/20 Experience."
Timberlake has so far led the pack as "The 20/20
Experience," his first album since 2006, set a year high with
968,000 copies sold in its first week.
Rapper Jay-Z, who West collaborated with on 2011's
chart-topping record "Watch The Throne," announced this week
that his new album will be released on July 4, while his pop
star wife Beyonce also has a new album in the works for this
year.
New albums from pop singers Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and
Katy Perry are also expected to be released in the second half
of 2013.
"Yeezus" is released by Universal Music Group's Def Jam
label. Universal is subsidiary of France's Vivendi SA.
