By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Pop singer Katy Perry shot
to the top of the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday
with her latest album, "Prism," although overall album sales for
the week were the lowest since the publication began charting in
1991.
"Prism," Perry's fourth studio album, which features the
lead single "Roar," sold 286,000 copies in its first week,
according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, making it the
biggest sales week by a female artist this year. It came in
ahead of Miley Cyrus' "Bangerz," which sold 270,000 copies in
its first week earlier this month.
The success of Perry's latest album has been aided by the
popularity of "Roar," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles
chart.
But the opening week sales of "Prism" did not come close to
the year's biggest debuts, led by Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20
Experience," which opened with 968,000 copies in March. New
albums from Jay Z, Kanye West and Daft Punk also opened with
bigger sales earlier this year.
Overall album sales for the week ended Oct. 27 fell to a
record low of 4.5 million units. Album sales have generally been
lower this year compared with last year, partly because of
listeners finding new digital platforms to consume music, often
for free.
Other new albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart,
which measures physical and digital sales, include girl band
Fifth Harmony at No. 6 with its "Better Together" EP, hip hop DJ
Khaled at No. 7 with "Suffering from Success," and rockers AFI
with "Burials" at No. 9.
On the Billboard Digital Songs chart, which measures digital
single sales, New Zealand newcomer Lorde reigned at No. 1 with
"Royals." Swedish DJ Avicii's "Wake Me Up" climbed two spots to
No. 2 and Lady Gaga's new single, "Do What U Want," with R&B
singer R. Kelly, rounded out the top 3.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Peter Cooney)