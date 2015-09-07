LONDON, Sept 7 After chart successes in Europe
last year and a tour with Grammy Award winner Sam Smith, soul
singer Kwabs releases his debut album this week, presenting a
collection of songs the 25-year old says are inspired by events
in his life.
"Love + War", out Sept. 11, follows popular EPs last year
and his single "Walk" which was a top 5 hit in several European
countries. This year, the British singer songwriter was the main
support act for Sam Smith's UK and European tour in March and
embarked on his own European tour.
"I have been working on trying to make the album that
represents me the best possible at this time and that takes some
time," Kwabs told Reuters in an interview.
"I feel like I finally found a ... collection of songs which
really are emblematic of what I'm trying to say right now."
Born Kwabena Adjepong, Kwabs grew up in south London,
spending much of his childhood in foster care. He won a
scholarship to the prestigious Royal Academy of Music where he
trained in jazz.
"Inspiration wise, I drew from life and the life I've had so
far," he said.
"I'm young but I've experienced a lot of things which colour
my view of the world and which I've found really interesting and
I think that other people might find interesting too if they
feel that way inclined."
The album's title track is "Love + War".
"It's just a song talking about all the stuff that you hide
inside your head and how that affects you and affects other
people," he said.
"It's a bit of an explosion of emotion in a way."
(Reporting By Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra)