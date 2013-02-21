Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Rolling Stones final concert of their ''50 and Counting Tour'' in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga said she has undergone surgery to repair an injured hip that forced the pop singer last week to cancel the remainder of her concert tour.

The "Born This Way" singer thanked fans in a blog post on her littlemonsters.com fan website on Thursday, saying the setback was "just a bump in the road."

"As they wheeled me into surgery...I thought about all of your pain and perseverance, your unique family situations, school environments, health issues, homelessness, identity struggles," wrote Lady Gaga, who often engages with her fans about their personal problems.

"So I thought to myself, 'I'm alive; I'm living my dream, and this is just a bump in the road,'" she added.

The 26-year-old singer tweeted on Wednesday that she was heading into surgery to treat a labral tear of her right hip.

No timetable has been set for Lady Gaga to return to performing, and her tour operator said last week that she would need "strict downtime."

Lady Gaga has been on the road for two years, performing concerts on six continents.

The injury forced her to cancel some two dozen concerts in the United States as part of her "Born This Way Ball" tour. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Cynthia Osterman)