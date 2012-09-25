Dominican singer Juan Luis Guerra performs during the International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez/Files

LOS ANGELES Dominican singer, songwriter and producer Juan Luis Guerra scored six Latin Grammy nominations on Tuesday, ahead of Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy, who earned five nods heading into Latin music's biggest night, the Latin Recording Academy said.

Veteran music star Guerra, 55, who won three Latin Grammys in 2010, including the coveted album of the year for his 11th studio set "A Son de Guerra," earned six nominations including record and song of the year for "En El Cielo No Hay Hospital." The awards will be held in Las Vegas on November 15.

Brother-sister pop duo Jesse & Joy, winners of the best new artist Latin Grammy in 2007, scored nominations in the big three categories -- album, record, and song of the year -- for their third studio set "Con Quién Se Queda El Perro?" and their song "Corre!"

Veteran Latin musicians including Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona, Colombian rocker Juanes, Cuban musician Arturo Sandoval, Brazilian singer-songwriter Ivete Sangalo and Brazilian singer-composer Caetano Veloso joined music engineer Edgar Barrera and Mexican pop singer Carla Morrison with four nominations each.

Veloso, 70, is also this year's Latin Recording Academy's person of the year, being honored for his life's work.

Newcomers Gaby Amarantos, Deborah De Corral, Elain, Ulises Hadjis, Los Mesoneros, Juan Magan, Rosario Ortega, Piso 21, 3Ball MTY and Ana Victoria will battle it out for the prestigious best new artist award.

The winners will be announced at the awards to be broadcast live from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on the Univision television network.

