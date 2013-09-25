LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Colombian singer Carlos
Vives and Argentine fusion group Illya Kuryaki & the Valderramas
led the Latin Grammy Award nominations with five nods a piece,
the Latin Recording Academy said on Wednesday.
Veteran singer Vives, 52, snared nominations in key
categories of album of the year for "Corazón Profundo," while
his song "Volví A Nacer" was nominated for record of the year
and song of the year.
Illya Kuryaki & the Valderramas, a duo who take their name
from the fictional television spy and former Colombian soccer
player Carlos Valderrama, landed nominations at Latin music's
top honors for best urban song and best alternative album.
The Latin Grammy Awards will be held on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas
and broadcast on U.S. Spanish-language network Univision.
Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz and Caetano Veloso,
a pioneer in Brazil's Tropicalia music genre, each garnered four
nominations.
Sanz's album "La Música No Se Toca" was nominated for album
of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album, while his
song "Mi Marciana" was nominated for song of the year and record
of the year.
Veloso, 71, who earned a Latin Grammy lifetime achievement
award last year, earned record of the year and song of the year
nominations for the song "Um Abraçaço."
Spanish singer and actor Miguel Bosé, 57, will be honored as
the person of the year for lifetime achievement. His album
"Papitwo" is also nominated for album of the year and best
contemporary pop album.
U.S. singer Natalie Cole, who released her first
Spanish-language album, "En Español," in 2013, also received
nominations for album of the year and record of the year for her
song "Bachata Rosa," a duet with Dominican crooner Juan Luis
Guerra.
