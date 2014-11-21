By Mike Blake
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Nov 20 Marc Anthony and the late Paco
de Lucia were early winners at the Latin Grammys on Thursday
after the start of the ceremony was preempted by U.S. President
Barack Obama's speech announcing a new immigration order, a core
issue for the U.S. Hispanics.
Anthony, 46, won best salsa album for "3.0," while Spanish
flamenco guitarist de Lucia's "Cancion Andaluza" won album of
the year. De Lucia died of a heart attack in February at age 66.
But U.S. politics and Obama's new immigration order that
could allow about 5 million undocumented immigrants to stay and
work in the country was as much the focus as music during the
televised ceremony in Las Vegas.
The audience applauded the conclusion of Obama's speech, and
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias added his perspective while
accepting the song of the year award for "Bailando" via video
link from Paris.
"Tonight is not only an historic night for all Latino
artists, but for all Latinos who live in the United States," the
39-year-old singer said.
Puerto Rican singer Eduardo Cabra leads all nominees with 10
nods while his band, the eclectic Calle 13, scored nine
nominations and songwriter Andres Castro had eight.
Early performances included Ricky Martin and Mexican rock
band Camila performing the ballad "Perdon," as well as Colombian
reggaeton singer J Balvin and U.S.-Mexican mariachi singer Pepe
Aguilar singing "Siempre En Mi Mente" with Spanish crooner
Miguel Bose.
(Additional reporting by Alicia Avila; Writing by Eric Kelsey;
Editing by Alan Crosby)