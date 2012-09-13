(Adds confirmation, details) By Mike Collett-White LONDON, Sept 13 British rockers Led Zeppelin will release a concert film based on their 2007 charity performance in London that hits cinemas on Oct. 17, the band said on Thursday. The film, called "Celebration Day" and directed by Dick Carruthers, was taken from the long-awaited reunion of one of rock's most successful acts. The theatrical release will be across 1,500 screens in more than 40 territories, followed by an audio and video release on Nov. 19. There will be premieres in London, Los Angeles, New York and other major cities before the theatrical release, raising the possibility of seeing the three surviving band members on the same red carpet, if not the same stage. The band broke up in 1980 after the death of their drummer John Bonham, but despite repeated calls from millions of fans to get back together to tour and record, reunions have been fleeting and, by their own admission, unsatisfactory. But in 2007, singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones, along with Bonham's son and drummer Jason, took the stage at London's O2 Arena for a tribute gig to Atlantic Records' founder Ahmet Ertegun. It was the first headline show by the band in 27 years, and according to Cineworld, the cinema chain which will screen the movie in Britain, it was the most over-subscribed gig in history after more than 20 million people applied for 18,000 tickets. "It's a unique opportunity to savour what is likely to be Led Zeppelin's final performance," Cineworld said. The band, one of rock's biggest acts with global album sales estimated at up to 300 million, played 16 songs on the night including hits like "Whole Lotta Love", "Kashmir" and "Stairway to Heaven". The poster promoting the film features a cartoon of a zeppelin airship against a red sky above London's Houses of Parliament, reminiscent of the artwork on the band's 2007 compilation album "Mothership". Following is the track listing of the upcoming film, which will last just over two hours. 1. Good Times Bad Times 2. Ramble On 3. Black Dog 4. In My Time Of Dying 5. For Your Life 6. Trampled Under Foot 7. Nobody's Fault But Mine 8. No Quarter 9. Since I've Been Loving You 10. Dazed And Confused 11. Stairway To Heaven 12. The Song Remains The Same 13. Misty Mountain Hop 14. Kashmir 15. Whole Lotta Love 16. Rock And Roll. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)