LONDON, Sept 13 British rockers Led Zeppelin
will release a concert film based on their 2007 charity
performance in London that hits cinemas on Oct. 17, according to
the Cineworld movie theatre chain.
On its website, Cineworld features a poster of a large
zeppelin airship flying over the Houses of Parliament in London
to accompany the announcement.
The band is rumoured to be preparing a statement to be
issued later on Thursday.
The film, called "Celebration Day" and directed by Dick
Carruthers, was taken from the long-awaited reunion of one of
rock's most successful acts.
The band broke up in 1980 after the death of their drummer
John Bonham, but despite repeated calls from millions of fans to
get back together to tour and record, reunions have been
fleeting and, by their own admission, unsatisfactory.
But in 2007, singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and
bass player John Paul Jones, along with Bonham's son and drummer
Jason, took the stage at London's O2 Arena for a tribute gig to
Atlantic Records' founder Ahmet Ertegun.
Cineworld called it the most over-subscribed gig in history
- more than 20 million people applied for 18,000 tickets.
"It's a unique opportunity to savour what is likely to be
Led Zeppelin's final performance," the cinema chain said.
The band played 16 songs on the night including some of
their biggest hits "Whole Lotta Love", "Kashmir" and "Stairway
to Heaven".
