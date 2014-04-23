* Reissues start with first three of nine studio albums
* Each album gets companion disc of unreleased material
* Page says will provide "portal to time" of recordings
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, April 23 Legendary rockers Led Zeppelin
said on Wednesday they will include previously unreleased songs
in the first batch of reissues of their nine studio albums,
including a version of their pulsating "Whole Lotta Love"
The reissues, remastered by guitarist Jimmy Page, will be
launched on June 3 with deluxe editions of "Led Zeppelin", "Led
Zeppelin II" and "Led Zeppelin III". Each album will include a
second disc of unreleased music related to that album.
"The material on the companion discs presents a portal to
the time of the recording of Led Zeppelin," Page is quoted as
saying in a statement from the band.
"It is a selection of work in progress with rough mixes,
backing tracks, alternate versions, and new material recorded at
the time."
The companion audio for the band's 1969 debut album "Led
Zeppelin" features a previously unreleased performance recorded
in October of that year at the Olympia Theatre in Paris. The
nine-song set features seven tracks from the album, including a
15-minute version of "Dazed And Confused".
"Led Zeppelin II" features some of the band's most famous
tracks including "Ramble On" and "Heartbreaker" as well as
"Whole Lotta Love," a fixture in the pantheon of classic rock
'n' roll songs.
Its companion audio contains alternate mixes of five songs
from the album, including "Whole Lotta Love", plus backing
tracks to "Thank You" and "Living Loving Maid (She's Just A
Woman)," and the previously unreleased track "La La."
The nine tracks featured on the companion audio to "Led
Zeppelin III" include outtakes of songs from the album as well
as three previously unheard compositions: "Jennings Farm Blues",
"Bathroom Sound", and the band's take on the blues classics
"Keys To The Highway/Trouble In Mind."
Led Zeppelin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
in 1995, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005
and a year later was awarded the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm.
Founding members John Paul Jones, Page and Robert Plant -
along with Jason Bonham, the son of drummer John Bonham, who
died in 1980, the year the band broke up - gave a tribute
concert at London's O2 Arena in 2007 for the late Ahmet Ertegun,
founder of the band's label, Atlantic.
Band members have since discounted the prospect of another
reunion.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)