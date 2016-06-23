LOS ANGELES, June 23 A jury sided with Led Zeppelin on Thursday in a federal copyright infringement trial in Los Angeles where the band stood accused of stealing the opening chords of the 1971 classic "Stairway to Heaven" from an American group.

The jury found Led Zeppelin's singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page had access to the 1967 song "Taurus" by the U.S. band Spirit, but that the riff they were accused of taking from "Taurus" was not intrinsically similar to the opening chords of "Stairway." (Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)