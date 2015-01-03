By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE
NASHVILLE Jan 2 Grand Ole Opry star "Little
Jimmy" Dickens, the longest-running cast member of country
music's most venerable venue, died on Friday at the age of 94,
the Opry said.
Dickens, a pint-sized comical performer measuring just
4-foot-11 inches, died of cardiac arrest in a Nashville area
hospital after he suffered a stroke on Christmas Day.
He joined the Opry in 1948 and last performed on its stage
on Dec. 20, the day after his 94th birthday, according to Opry
spokeswoman Jessie Schmidt.
Even in his nineties, Dickens remained committed to his
duties at the Nashville institution, where his big voice and
larger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite.
"I look forward from one weekend to another to get back out
on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and try to entertain people
who have come from miles and miles and state to state to be
entertained with country music," he said recently, according to
the Opry.
He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983
and inspired some of today's prominent country stars, such as
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
Friends including Hank Williams knew him as "Tater" - a
nickname that came from early hit "Take An Old Cold Tater (and
Wait)."
Among Dickens's other classics are "Country Boy," "Out
Behind the Barn," and "May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your
Nose."
In addition to being a country star, he also took a shot at
rockabilly when that genre began in the 1950s, singing songs
such as "Salty Boogie," "Blackeyed Joe's," and "(I Got) A Hole
in My Pocket."
Dickens began his career on the radio, first appearing on
the air in his home state of West Virginia, and then hosting
radio shows in diverse locales, according to the Country Music
Hall of Fame.
The late Roy Acuff, one of the biggest-ever stars of the
Opry, first heard Dickens in 1947 in Cincinnati, and brought him
to the attention of the Grand Ole Opry and Columbia Records.
Dickens was best-known for the novelty songs, which largely
overshadowed his skills as a country balladeer on such songs as
"I've Just Got to See You Once More" and "My Heart's Bouquet."
He is survived by wife Mona Dickens and two daughters.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete, but the Opry said there
will be both a public visitation and public service.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Ken Wills)