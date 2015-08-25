Luke Bryan accepts the award for male video of the year for ''Play It Again'' during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

LOS ANGELES Country singer Luke Bryan held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Ed Sheeran and Dr Dre.

"Kill The Lights," the fifth studio album from Bryan, sold 83,000 albums, 114,000 songs and was streamed 6.8 million times, for a total tally of 99,000 units sold in its second week.

Edging narrowly into second place was British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's 2014 record "X," which saw a resurge with 97,000 units sold in its 60th week on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rapper Dr Dre's "Compton" dropped one spot to No. 3 this week with sales of 51,000 units, while N.W.A.'s seminal 1988 album "Straight Outta Compton" climbed from No. 30 last week to No. 4 this week with 44,000 units sold.

Both Dr Dre and N.W.A.'s music have benefited from the spotlight shed on the Southern California rappers in Universal Pictures' biopic "Straight Outta Compton," which topped the box office again over the weekend.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week include "Cry Baby" by former "The Voice" contest Melanie Martinez at No. 6 and heavy metal band Bullet For My Valentine's "Venom" at No. 8.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures download sales, R&B singer The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" stayed at No. 1 with 109,000 single sales in its second week.

