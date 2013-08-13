By Vernell Hackett
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Aug 13 Country singer Luke
Bryan's latest album, "Crash My Party," released on Tuesday and
expected to land near the top of U.S. charts, is just his latest
step in taking a quintessential American music genre to the rest
of the world.
Bryan was the unlikely winner of the Academy of Country
Music's Entertainer of the Year award in April, topping
mega-sellers and cross-over stars Taylor Swift and Blake
Shelton.
But for someone with global ambitions, county music's
fun-loving farm boy, who is best known for songs "Rain Is a Good
Thing" and "Drunk on You," still puts in his time at state fairs
and in small towns around the United States.
"I want to continue fueling the live show and grow into
bigger venues for as many years as I can," Bryan told Reuters.
"I would hope to become an entertainer on a global scale but not
have to change my music to get there."
Bryan, 37, catapulted into the country music spotlight with
his hit 2011 single "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" from the
album "Tailgates & Tanlines" and scored four consecutive
top-five songs thereafter.
His compilation "Spring Break ... Here to Party" topped the
Billboard album chart in its first week in March with 150,000 in
sales, underscoring the singer's cross-over potential.
"What I always wanted to be is just a country singer who got
to ride on a tour bus and perform every night," Bryan said
tearfully after winning the entertainer of the year award.
"Crash My Party" is the fourth studio album from the rural
Georgia native, who is known for his facial stubble and
sing-along love songs.
The album's title song, a soaring love song, was released in
April as the first single. It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's
U.S. country songs chart and also cracked the top 20 on the
mainstream pop songs chart.
"My main thing is to up my game by constantly coming out
with better songs and singing better than ever," Bryan said.
He hopes the album can sell 3 million to 4 million copies,
which would top the 2 million in sales of "Tailgates &
Tanlines."
One of the spoils that comes with reaching the top of
country music industry is that he is now offered "upper-echelon
songs" from Nashville's top songwriters, Bryan said.
"I've had the ability to learn that recording someone else's
song is as gratifying as writing your own hit," he said.
(Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill
Trott)