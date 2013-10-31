LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Family of late soul singer
Marvin Gaye sued R&B recording artists Robin Thicke and Pharrell
Williams for copyright infringement on Wednesday, accusing them
of stealing from the Motown legend's musical composition for the
hit single "Blurred Lines."
The suit was filed as a counter-claim to a case brought
preemptively by Thicke and Williams in August seeking a court
ruling to establish that "Blurred Lines" did not infringe on
Gaye's rights to his 1977 hit, "Got to Give it Up," as members
of his family had said publicly.
The suit by three of Gaye's children cited excerpts of
magazine interviews given by Thicke to support their contention
that he had admitted to drawing on "Got to Give it Up" when
producing and recording "Blurred Lines."
Thicke sang the raunchy, percussive R&B song, which topped
song charts around the world this year and ranked as the biggest
U.S. pop hit of the summer, at this year's MTV Video Music
Awards in a provocative performance featuring pop singer Miley
Cyrus.
Gaye's daughter, Nona Marvisa Gaye, and his sons Frankie
Christian Gaye and Marvin Gaye III also said in the suit that
Thicke's 2011 song "Love After War" amounted to "unlawful
copying" of Gaye's 1976 song "After the Dance."
Their lawsuit also named Thicke's wife, actress Paula
Patton, who collaborated with her husband on "Love After War,"
along with Interscope Records, Universal Music Group Recordings
and Sony/ATV Music, among others.
The suit further accuses EMI, which also happens to manage
the copyrights for Gaye's music, of breach of contract and trust
agreements.
The family is seeking damages of up to $150,000 per
infringement as well as a portion of the profits from the
success of "Blurred Lines" and "Love After War."