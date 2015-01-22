LOS ANGELES Jan 21 Pop singer Meghan Trainor's
debut album "Title" knocked Taylor Swift from her three-week
perch atop the weekly Billboard album chart on Wednesday.
"Title," which has been buoyed by Trainor's No. 1 single
"All About That Bass" and follow-up hit "Lips Are Movin," sold
195,000 albums, 377,000 song downloads and nearly 8 million
streams, according to figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan.
Under the revamped Billboard chart, that counted for 238,000
total sales units, besting the 131,000 in sales for Swift's
"1989," which dropped to No. 2 on the chart. "1989" has been the
top album for nine of its 12 weeks in release.
Trainor's debut - an expansion on her 2014 EP of the same
name - comes three weeks ahead of the Grammy Awards where the
21-year-old singer-songwriter is nominated for song and record
of the year for "All About That Bass," a 1960s-inflected pop
song about female body types.
The song spent eight consecutive weeks atop the Billboard
Hot 100 song chart last year.
Other new releases in the top 10 include "Kidz Bop 27," a
collection of pop hits sung by children, at No. 3 and pop
producer Mark Ronson's "Uptown Special" at No. 5.
Ronson and singer Bruno Mars' hit "Uptown Funk!" was the top
downloaded song on the digital songs chart for the third
consecutive week with 400,000 in sales, a rise of 60,000
downloads from last week.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Alan
Crosby)