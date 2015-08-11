LOS ANGELES Aug 11 U.S. singer Meghan Trainor
canceled the remainder of her "MTrain Tour" on Tuesday after
suffering a hemorrhaged vocal cord.
Trainor, 21, who broke out last summer with the
body-positive song "All About That Bass," said she will be
undergoing surgery.
"I have hemorrhaged my vocal cord again. I got bronchitis &
have been coughing a lot & that pushed it over the edge," she
said in an Instagram post.
Trainor's tour, supporting her debut album "Title," kicked
off in St. Louis in July and was scheduled to continue into
September with stops including Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago.
The singer had previously canceled performances in July due
to vocal cord issues.
Trainor rocketed to the top of the U.S. pop charts last year
with "All About That Bass," which also earned her two Grammy
nominations. The accompanying music video is one of the
most-watched videos on YouTube, with more than 970 million
views.
(Reporting by Robert Mezan for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya
