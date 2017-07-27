Ed Sheeran, Stormzy nominated for Mercury music award

FILE PHOTO: Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop star Ed Sheeran and grime artist Stormzy made it on to the Mercury prize shortlist, award organisers announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for the prize that will be awarded on Sept. 14, are: Blossoms, J Hus, Dinosaur, The XX, Loyle Carner,

The Big Moon, Kate Tempest, Glass Animals, Alt J and Sampha.

The prestigious award, meant to identify the best of the year from British or Irish artists and is based on a selection by music industry experts and musicians.

Sheeran's latest album, "Divide," topped charts in the United States and Britain earlier this year.