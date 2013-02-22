LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Michael Jackson fans will
get more acrobatic dance moves, moon walks and pyrotechnics when
Cirque du Soleil launches a new Las Vegas stage show based on
the late King of Pop's music.
Called "One," the show will begin on June 29 at the Mandalay
Bay Resort and Casino, the Canadian circus troupe said.
It will be second official Jackson-related production by
Cirque du Soleil, whose "The Immortal World Tour" opened in 2011
in Montreal in collaboration with Jackson's estate before going
on an international tour.
"Michael Jackson is an all-time phenomenal artist, both
timeless and contemporary," Daniel Lamarre, Cirque du Soleil
president and CEO, said in a statement on Thursday. "As a
creative challenge, this project is the ultimate."
Billed as a "theatrical evocation" of Jackson's music, the
production follows four misfits on a transformative journey in
which they personify Jackson's personality and world view of
equality and unity.
The show is directed by Jamie King, who made his debut as a
dancer in Jackson's 1992-92 "Dangerous" tour and also directed
the troupe's "Immortal" show.
"One" choreographer Travis Payne, who served in the same
position for the "Immortal" tour, has also worked with Jackson.
Cirque du Soleil's first Jackson show, which sets his music
to high-flying aerialists, is currently on tour in Europe.
It was the sixth highest-grossing musical tour in 2012,
according to trade publication Pollstar. The show grossed $140.2
million last year in 172 performances in 74 cities.
Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 from an overdose of the
powerful anesthetic propofol and sedatives.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Jackie
Frank)