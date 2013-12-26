Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus's latest music video, which features the provocative pop singer in just her underwear, leaked online hours before its scheduled release on Thursday, prompting a profane rebuke from the former Disney star.

The video for Cyrus's most recent single, "Adore You," shows the singer writhing between bed sheets, sucking her thumb and rubbing her body before putting on a crocheted top and singing in the bath.

The video leaked online Wednesday ahead of its planned Thursday release. The leaked version has since been taken down.

"We all know Smilers would break another record if it wasn't for the (expletive) face who leaked my video. Alllllll good! Keep smiling :)," Cyrus posted on Twitter, referring to her fans who are known as "Smilers."

The "Adore You" video mirrors Cyrus's prior clothes-shedding and headline-grabbing performances this year as the 21-year-old leaves behind her squeaky-clean Disney image to become the sexually provocative, marijuana-smoking bad girl of pop music.

Her previous music video for the song "Wrecking Ball," directed by celebrity photographer Terry Richardson, showed Cyrus swinging from a wrecking ball clad only in boots.

"Wrecking Ball" was the quickest video to hit 100 million views on the online music video syndicating service Vevo -- a record that Cyrus said she wanted to break.

The video is part of Cyrus's promotional blitz for her album "Bangerz." She is also set to perform in New York City's Times Square on ABC television's annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on December 31.

Cyrus and her persona have been a constant in tabloid headlines and television chatter since her scrutinized performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September when she "twerked" (a sexually suggestive dance) during a performance of Robin Thicke's song "Blurred Lines." (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)