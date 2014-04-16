Singer Miley Cyrus attends the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, California January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus has canceled a concert in St. Louis on Wednesday as she remains hospitalized from a "severe allergic reaction to antibiotics," according to a statement issued from the pop star's spokeswoman.

Cyrus, 21, who is currently on the North American leg of her "Bangerz" tour, also had to cancel her Tuesday concert in Kansas City, Missouri, because of the allergic reaction which landed her in the hospital.

"The hospital is sayin i wont b released today," Cyrus said on Twitter on Wednesday. "therefore Im not going 2 make it 2 St Louis. Im so sorry but somethings are outta my control."

The "Wrecking Ball" singer earlier this week had been writing to her 17.8 million Twitter followers that she had been sick with a fever.

On Tuesday she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown.

Cyrus, who has shed her squeaky clean persona as a teen star on the Disney TV show "Hannah Montana" for a raunchy act of nudity and marijuana smoking, is scheduled to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

Her spokeswoman declined to say if Cyrus' Nashville concert would be scrapped as well.

She is scheduled to play more than 40 concerts on the U.S. and Canadian leg of her tour produced by Live Nation Entertainment. The 22-concert European leg of the tour begins on May 2 in Amsterdam.

