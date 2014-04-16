LOS ANGELES, April 16 Miley Cyrus has canceled a
concert in St. Louis on Wednesday as she remains hospitalized
from a "severe allergic reaction to antibiotics," according to a
statement issued from the pop star's spokeswoman.
Cyrus, 21, who is currently on the North American leg of her
"Bangerz" tour, also had to cancel her Tuesday concert in Kansas
City, Missouri, because of the allergic reaction which landed
her in the hospital.
"The hospital is sayin i wont b released today," Cyrus said
on Twitter on Wednesday. "therefore Im not going 2 make it 2 St
Louis. Im so sorry but somethings are outta my control."
The "Wrecking Ball" singer earlier this week had been
writing to her 17.8 million Twitter followers that she had been
sick with a fever.
On Tuesday she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed
wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown.
Cyrus, who has shed her squeaky clean persona as a teen star
on the Disney TV show "Hannah Montana" for a raunchy act of
nudity and marijuana smoking, is scheduled to perform in
Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.
Her spokeswoman declined to say if Cyrus' Nashville concert
would be scrapped as well.
She is scheduled to play more than 40 concerts on the U.S.
and Canadian leg of her tour produced by Live Nation
Entertainment. The 22-concert European leg of the tour
begins on May 2 in Amsterdam.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew
Hay)