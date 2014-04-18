LOS ANGELES, April 17 Miley Cyrus, who is
suffering from a sinus infection, has postponed two more U.S.
concerts on her "Bangerz" tour as the pop star remains
hospitalized following an allergic reaction to antibiotics, her
concert promoter said on Thursday.
Cyrus, 21, called off upcoming shows in Nashville,
Tennessee, on Friday and Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. The
show in Nashville has been rescheduled for Aug. 7 and Louisville
on Aug. 9, Live Nation Entertainment Inc said.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer, who has canceled shows in Kansas
City, Missouri, and St. Louis earlier this week, posted a
statement on Twitter saying she suffered an allergic reaction to
the antibiotic cephalexin.
The North American leg of Cyrus' tour in support of her
recent album "Bangerz" began in February and she was scheduled
to perform more than 40 dates. The 22-concert European leg of
the tour begins on May 2 in Amsterdam.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)