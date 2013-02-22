Feb 22 Madonna was named the biggest money maker
in music in 2012 on Friday, with a world tour helping her take
home up to $34.6 million and highlighting the earning power of
live performances as the industry increasingly goes digital.
The 54-year-old Material Girl topped Billboard Magazine's
annual list of 40 top money makers for the second time after
earning an estimated $32 million - 93.5 percent of her revenue -
from her 88-date "MDNA" tour, 2012's biggest tour.
Madonna, who also led the list in 2008 due to tour income,
was the only woman in the top 10 with last year's winner, Taylor
Swift, who fell to 15th place as she did not tour in 2012.
In second place in the music magazine's list was Bruce
Springsteen whose $33.4 million revenue was also primarily
driven by touring, playing to sold-out stadiums and arenas.
Springsteen, who also released a No. 1 album, "Wrecking
Ball," last year, earned 92 percent of his revenue from live
shows where strong merchandise sales also boosted takings.
Roger Waters, founder of Pink Floyd, came a distant third
with earnings of $21 million largely from "The Wall Live" tour
and Van Halen was fourth with $20 million after touring in
support of their album "A Different Kind of Truth".
"When it comes to making the biggest score, the most money
always comes from high-paying live performances," Billboard's
editorial analyst Glenn Peoples wrote in explaining the list.
"Ironically, the most popular touring artists are usually
well past their peaks on the album sales charts."
Country music veteran Kenny Chesney, the Dave Matthews Band,
country's Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean, and British band Coldplay
came next on the list.
Canadian teen sensation Justin Bieber was 10th, earning
almost $16 million of which about $10 million came from his
sold-out "Believe" arena tour.
"The entire top 10 averaged 84.2 percent of their income
from concerts, and the number would have been higher, if not for
Justin Bieber's mere 60.1 percent share at No. 10 dragging down
the average," said Billboard.
However touring was not vital for every act on the list such
as Swift and Britain's Adele.
Swift earned $12.7 million after selling the most digital
tracks in 2012. She sold more than 3 million digital albums and
15.6 million digital tracks driven by her hit "We Are Never Ever
Getting Back Together".
Adele took the year out after having a baby but still earned
nearly $14 million, putting her 11th in the rankings, due to
continuing strong physical and digital sales for her album "21".
Maroon 5, ranked 33rd in the list, took the highest share of
streaming revenue which made 3.5 percent of its $7.2 million.
Billboard said streaming music online to paying customers
has not caught on with older generations and was small in
percentage terms but growing.
"Yet even in the coming years, as streaming services become
a more important revenue source, possibly replacing digital
downloads and CD sales, one thing is unlikely to change:
concerts will have the greatest influence of top earners'
overall earnings," said Peoples.
The list was compiled by Billboard editors using data for
Boxscore archives of U.S. concert gross figures, Nielsen
SoundScan data for sales, YouTube, and Nielsen BDS data.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)