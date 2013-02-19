LOS ANGELES Feb 19 British singer Morrissey has
convinced a Los Angeles concert venue to not sell meat at
concessions during his performance next month.
The longtime animal rights activist and former singer for
1980s rock group The Smiths urged the Staples Center arena to
shutter the concession stands of fast food chain McDonald's and
to halt the sale of meat by other outlets at the venue for his
March 1 performance.
"I don't look upon it as a victory for me, but a victory for
the animals," the "Irish Blood, English Heart" singer said in a
statement released on Monday.
Staples Center operator Anschutz Entertainment Group and its
promoter subsidiary Goldenvoice will donate a portion of ticket
sales from the show to animal rights group PETA, Morrissey said.
Morrissey, 53, who co-wrote The Smiths' 1985 song "Meat Is
Murder," postponed a series of concerts on his North America
tour last month after being hospitalized for a bleeding ulcer.
He is expected to relaunch the tour with a performance on
U.S. late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" next week.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Stacey
Joyce)