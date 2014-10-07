MADRID Oct 7 British singer Morrissey, who has
had to cancel tours in recent years because of ill health, has
said in an interview that he received several treatments to
remove cancerous tissues.
The former frontman for alternative rock band The Smiths had
to put off concerts last year and in 2014 after suffering
various ailments, including a bleeding ulcer, double pneumonia
and a respiratory infection. But he was not known to have
revealed the cancer treatments.
"They have scraped cancerous tissues on four occasions
already, but whatever," the 55-year-old Morrissey told Spain's
El Mundo newspaper in an interview published on Monday.
"If I die, I die. If not, then no. Right now I feel good,"
he said, in a wide-ranging discussion in which he reiterated his
support for Scottish independence and criticized his former
music label, bullfighting and the world of show business.
The singer, who performed in Lisbon on Monday night and is
due to give concerts in Madrid and Barcelona this week, was also
asked about recent spells in hospitals.
"I'm conscious that in recent pictures I don't look too
good, but that's what illness does to you," he said. "I'm not
going to worry too much about that. I'll rest when I'm dead."
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Michael Roddy and Larry
King xxxxxx)