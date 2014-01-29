LOS ANGELES Jan 28 Metal rock band Motley Crue,
which became emblematic of the hard-partying hair metal acts
popular on 1980s MTV, will call it quits after their scheduled
farewell tour concludes next year, the band said on Tuesday.
Best known for hit songs "Dr. Feelgood" and "Girls, Girls,
Girls," Motley Crue made the decision legally binding by signing
a cessation of touring agreement at a news conference in their
hometown of Los Angeles.
"Tommy said it best recently when he said a farewell tour is
when a band does a farewell tour and then gets back together and
does another farewell tour and breaks up and gets back
together," bassist Nikki Sixx said, referring to the band's
drummer Tommy Lee.
"We decided to call this a final tour and sign a contract
telling you this is real because we want to be proud of Motley
Crue and we want our fans to be proud of Motley Crue for decades
to come," he said.
The band's final tour is due to begin on July 2 in Grand
Rapids, Michigan, and its North American leg is scheduled to
conclude on Nov. 21 in Vancouver before the group goes overseas
in 2015.
Motley Crue was formed in 1981 by lead singer Vince Neil,
guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Sixx and Tommy Lee and has sold
more than 80 million albums. Its popularity peaked in 1989 with
the album "Dr. Feelgood."
Singer Neil left the group in 1992 but rejoined in 1997. Lee
also left from 1999 until 2004.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by
Piya Sinha-Roy)