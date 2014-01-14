By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 MTV is harnessing its roots
in the pop music world to showcase a crop of rising artists with
its annual 'Artists to Watch' campaign, selecting acts from
across the world to bring to its youth audience.
British alt-pop band Bastille, Scottish electro-pop group
Chvrches and girl group Fifth Harmony are three of 12
up-and-coming acts chosen by MTV as ones to watch.
The 'Artists to Watch' program helps expose rising stars in
the music world to MTV's target audience, and is an evolution of
the network's early intentions to showcase artists making waves
in the pop music zeitgeist.
"Music videos are still an important part of a music
experience, but it's not everything," Amy Doyle, MTV's executive
vice president of music and talent programming, told Reuters.
"We really took the cue from the audience and they don't
want just music videos. They really want to get to know the
artist through their interviews and live performances," Doyle
added.
Bastille and Chvrches have both been gaining prominence in
the United States through live performances and radio play,
while Fifth Harmony, formed on U.S. reality TV talent
competition "The X Factor," have found an audience through the
show's fan base.
MTV's 'Artists to Watch' campaign selects 12 up-and-coming
acts spanning all popular music genres from across the world,
and gives each act a two-week slot in which the artist or band
is showcased across all of the network's music TV channels and
online, mobile and social media platforms. Each act will also
have a chance to perform at MTV's annual televised Movie Awards
and Video Music Awards.
The Viacom-owned youth entertainment network has a
good track record of showcasing artists on the brink of success,
including teen YouTube sensation Justin Bieber, R&B singer
Miguel and indie-pop singer Lana Del Rey in recent years.
In 2013, MTV picked New Zealand alt-pop singer Lorde and
Seattle rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as artists
to watch, and both acts landed multiple Grammy nominations.
This year's roster includes Detroit rapper Danny Brown,
Chicago hip hop artist Vic Mensa, Dutch electronic dance music
(EDM) DJ Martin Garrix, British pop group Rixton, Los Angeles
soul singer Jhene Aiko, alt-pop group Echosmith and Australian
EDM DJ Flume.
The campaign will kick off on Jan. 23 at famed Hollywood
music venue House of Blues, showcasing the rising acts ahead of
the Grammy awards, when the music industry will flock to Los
Angeles for music's biggest night on Jan. 26.
FROM DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO TV SCREENS
Other 2014 "artists to watch" have been mined from the
online world where they have grown a fan base through YouTube
and social media platforms.
Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly, 21, has garnered more than 60
million views on her YouTube channel including 2 million views
of her debut "Dear No One" music video, and hip hop artist Jake
Miller, also 21, has racked up more than 25 million views on his
YouTube platform.
But while aspiring singers have been able to build a fan
base through digital media platforms, MTV's added TV exposure is
part of the benefit of being selected as an artist to watch.
"The campaign is exposure to people that you wouldn't
normally reach, it's people watching TV and the Internet," said
Allison Kaye, general manager of SB Projects LLC, the company
headed by Scooter Braun, who discovered Bieber on YouTube and
became his manager.
Braun and his team represent Kelly, Rixton and Garrix.
"Knowing that MTV is behind an act is so important to us and
the artist. It helps artists reach people," Kaye added.