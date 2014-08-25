Ballet great Baryshnikov granted Latvian citizenship
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
INGLEWOOD Calif. The 2014 Viacom Inc-owned MTV Video Music Awards were held at the newly-renovated Forum Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, bestowing accolades on musical talent producing the year's best music videos. Below is a list of key winners:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Wrecking Ball" - Miley Cyrus
ARTIST TO WATCH
"Miss Movin' On" - Fifth Harmony
BEST MALE VIDEO
"Sing" - Ed Sheeran
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
"Dark Horse" - Katy Perry feat. Juicy J
BEST POP VIDEO
"Problem" - Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
"Hold On (We're Going Home)" - Drake feat. Majid Jordan
BEST ROCK VIDEO
"Royals" - Lorde
BEST LYRIC VIDEO
"Don't Stop" - 5 Seconds of Summer
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Michael Perry)
BOSTON Social media company Instagram pulled photos by U.S. photographer Imogen Cunningham promoting an exhibit at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, saying they violated decency standards, even as parent company Facebook Inc faces criticism for users' live videos of murder.