LOS ANGELES Aug 31 Rapper Kanye West's face on Mount Rushmore and a potential White House takeover by the Kardashian reality TV clan fired up social media on Monday after a rambunctious MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show that was slammed by a parents' watchdog for celebrating drug use and perpetuating "blatant sexualization."

West, admitting he had "rolled up a little something" earlier in the night, sparked dozens of satirical memes on social media after declaring at the end of a rambling speech on Sunday night's telecast that he planned to run for U.S. president in 2020.

The 38-year-old rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian, scored the show's top hashtag, #Kanye2020, according to social analytics company NetBase.

Seen as a joke, West's presidential ambitions triggered images of his face imposed on Shepard Fairey's familiar 2008 Barack Obama "Hope" campaign poster, and pasted on Mount Rushmore alongside the sculptures of U.S. presidents Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Fantasy opinion polls showed West running ahead of current Republican contender Donald Trump, while another viral post placed Kim, and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, outside the White House.

Music website Billboard.com had fun with West's possible pop culture-infused cabinet, suggesting rapper Jay-Z as vice president and Taylor Swift in charge of diplomacy at the State Department.

The annual VMA awards show honors achievements in music videos but has long been known for its outrageous moments.

After an evening that saw liberal cursing, skits about marijuana use, a succession of barely-there outfits and an apparently accidental flash of bare breasts from host Miley Cyrus, 22, the Parents Television Council (PTC) responded with outrage.

"MTV had an opportunity to use its powerful VMA platform to stir a young audience to aspire to something positive and uplifting. Instead they chose to perpetuate blatant sexualization - much of it self-inflicted by the artists - and to celebrate the use of illegal drugs," PTC President Tim Winter said in a statement.

The PTC said the show, which was rated as appropriate for those 14 years and older, exposed "millions of children to graphic, inappropriate and far too frequently offensive content."

MTV, a unit of Viacom, did not immediately return calls for comment on Monday.

Last year's VMA awards show was watched by some 8.3 million Americans. Ratings data for Sunday's show is expected later on Monday. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)