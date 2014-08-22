By Piya Sinha-Roy
INGLEWOOD, Calif.
Aug 22
snakes and angry rants are just some of the surprises served up
by the MTV Video Music Awards over the last three decades, and
as Sunday's ceremony looms, there is stiff competition to
deliver the show's next most outrageous stunt.
R&B star Beyonce and newcomer rapper Iggy Azalea lead the
nominees at the Video Music Awards, or VMAs, with eight nods
each, and winners will receive the "Moonman" statuettes at the
newly renovated Forum arena in Inglewood, California.
But the night is rarely about the winners - rather, all eyes
will be on the performances and the surprises.
Since launching in 1984, Viacom Inc-owned MTV's
VMAs is synonymous with irreverence and unscripted moments.
Key moments include Howard Stern baring his derriere as
"Fartman" in 1992, Britney Spears' sultry dance with a snake in
2001, and 2009's eventful show where Lady Gaga smeared blood on
herself and a ranting Kanye West ripped Taylor Swift's award out
of her hand onstage.
Last year, pop star Miley Cyrus became the talk around water
coolers after thrusting her latex lingerie-clad "twerking" dance
moves both on stage and into the zeitgeist during a raunchy
performance of "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke.
With Cyrus in attendance but not scheduled to perform, the
achievement of 2014's most talked-about VMA moment is up for
grabs to the boldest competitor.
"Every artist looks at the VMAs as one of the most
competitive live performance moments, where everybody really
brings their A-game and comes to own the night," said Amy Doyle,
executive producer of the live telecast ceremony.
"Knowing that a lot of historical music moments are made on
this stage, they want to be part of VMA history," she said.
R&B star Beyonce, who last stole the VMA spotlight in 2011
when she revealed her baby bump on stage, is vying to outdo
herself this year with "one of the most ambitious" performances
the show has hosted, Doyle teased.
"She will be doing something that no other artist has ever
tried to do before," Doyle said.
With a line-up of performances from Taylor Swift, Ariana
Grande and Nicki Minaj, this year's show is also dominated by
the ladies of pop music, reflecting a growing prominence of solo
female talent in the current music industry.
"Females are definitely making the most interesting music in
the pop-sphere right now," said 22-year-old British singer
Charli XCX, who is nominated in the Artist to Watch category and
will perform her hit song "Boom Clap" at the pre-show.
"Women strive to control their own careers now and change
the way people view them in the pop industry, and I think that's
amazing because it's hard to be a woman in this industry."
