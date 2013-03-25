March 25 The annual MTV Video Music Awards, one
of the highlights of the pop music calendar, will head to
Brooklyn this summer after a two-year stint in Los Angeles, the
U.S. cable channel said on Monday.
The Video Music Awards will be the first major annual awards
show to take place in the New York borough, which has seen its
cultural profile rise over the past decade as a fashionable spot
for young musicians and filmmakers.
"From a vibrant musical scene for up and coming artists to
epic concerts by today's biggest stars and the triumphant return
of pro sports to the borough after nearly 60 years, Brooklyn has
re-emerged as a cultural capital where music, sports and
entertainment history is made every day," MTV President Stephen
Friedman said in a statement.
The event will air live at the Barclays Center arena on Aug.
25. A host has yet to be announced.
The awards show, which hands out "Moonman" statuettes of an
astronaut planting an MTV flag, has taken place in Los Angeles
for the past two years, often alternating runs with venues in
Manhattan.
MTV, whose programming now focuses on reality series over
its original music video format, will celebrate the award show's
30th anniversary.
The Video Music Awards began in 1984 and helped propel the
young cable channel as a player in the entertainment industry.
The annual awards ceremony is known for unscripted moments, such
as in 2009 when rapper Kanye West crashed country-pop singer
Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video to
proclaim that singer Beyonce was more deserving of the trophy.
MTV is owned by Viacom Inc.