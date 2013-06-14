By Constance Watson
LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 British folk-rockers Mumford &
Sons cancelled the final three U.S. dates of their "Summer
Stampede" tour on Friday and said bassist Ted Dwane was out of
hospital after brain surgery.
The Grammy award-winning band said Dwane was on the road to
a full recovery and that the decision to cancel all concerts
until a June 30th performance at the Glastonbury Festival in
Britain was based on medical advice.
"It is with great joy that we can announce that Ted has been
discharged from hospital and is on the road to a full recovery,"
the band said in a statement on its website. "The surgery went
well, and the excellent medical team helping him are very
pleased with his progress."
The three latest cancellations at the Bonnaroo festival in
Tennessee, the Telluride festival in Colorado and the Cricket
Wireless Amphitheater in Kansas follow a Tuesday announcement
which cancelled earlier performances in Texas and Louisiana.
Dwane - who plays bass, drums and guitar - was taken to
hospital on Monday where scans revealed a blood clot on the
surface of his brain, which required an operation.
The "I Will Wait" singers asked fans for their understanding
while Dwane recovers from his operation.
"We trust that you can respect our collective desire to
encourage Ted to make a full recovery, and that this is based
purely on the medical advice we have received," they said.
The four-member band, which formed in 2007, also includes
Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ben Lovett. They won Album
of the Year for "Babel" at the Grammy Awards in February.
The band thanked fans for their support and praised Dwane
for his courage in facing a medical ordeal, which began with him
feeling unwell for a few days followed by emergency treatment.
"He (Dwane) has been nothing short of heroic in how he has
handled the whole ordeal, and now it has been medically proved
that he does indeed have a brain."
