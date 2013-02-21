Mumford & Sons pose with their awards for Album of the Year for ''Babel'' and Best Long Form Music Video for ''Big Easy Express'' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES British folk band Mumford & Sons jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday after their album "Babel" won a top Grammy honor, while several other Grammy performers received boosts on the U.S. charts.

"Babel," which won the coveted Album of the Year prize at the Grammy awards on February 10, sold 185,000 copies according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan. The band also performed twice on the live television broadcast, which was watched by 28 million people.

The album was released in September 2012 and shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart as one of the biggest-selling debuts of the year. It was ranked No. 4 last week before again claiming the top spot after its Grammy boost.

The official "2013 Grammy Nominees" compilation album, featuring songs by The Black Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry and Gotye, landed at No. 2 this week, with 87,000 copies sold.

Grammy performers also saw their albums return to the top 10, with Bruno Mars' "Unorthodox Jukebox" at No. 3, Taylor Swift's "Red" at No. 4, The Lumineers' self-titled debut record at No. 6, FUN.'s "Some Nights" at No. 7 and Maroon 5's "Overexposed" at No. 10.

The digital songs chart also saw an impact from Grammy performances but none of the artists were able to oust indie rapper Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" from the top spot, which sold more than 412,000 downloads.

Rihanna's "Stay" featuring Mikky Ekko received the biggest post-Grammy boost with more than 306,000 copies downloaded, coming in at No. 2.

Viral music video phenomenon "Harlem Shake" by Baauer came in at No. 3, followed by Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" at No. 4 and Justin Timberlake's "Suit & Tie" featuring Jay-Z at No. 5, following the pair's Grammy performance.

