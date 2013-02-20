By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 20 British folk band Mumford &
Sons jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on
Wednesday after their album "Babel" won a top Grammy honor,
while several other Grammy performers received boosts on the
U.S. charts.
"Babel," which won the coveted Album of the Year prize at
the Grammy awards on Feb. 10, sold 185,000 copies according to
figures from Nielsen SoundScan. The band also performed twice on
the live television broadcast, which was watched by 28 million
people.
The album was released in September 2012 and shot to the top
of the Billboard 200 chart as one of the biggest-selling debuts
of the year. It was ranked No. 4 last week before again claiming
the top spot after its Grammy boost.
The official "2013 Grammy Nominees" compilation album,
featuring songs by The Black Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry
and Gotye, landed at No. 2 this week, with 87,000 copies sold.
Grammy performers also saw their albums return to the top
10, with Bruno Mars' "Unorthodox Jukebox" at No. 3, Taylor
Swift's "Red" at No. 4, The Lumineers' self-titled debut record
at No. 6, FUN.'s "Some Nights" at No. 7 and Maroon 5's
"Overexposed" at No. 10.
The digital songs chart also saw an impact from Grammy
performances but none of the artists were able to oust indie
rapper Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" from the top
spot, which sold more than 412,000 downloads.
Rihanna's "Stay" featuring Mikky Ekko received the biggest
post-Grammy boost with more than 306,000 copies downloaded,
coming in at No. 2.
Viral music video phenomenon "Harlem Shake" by Baauer came
in at No. 3, followed by Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" at
No. 4 and Justin Timberlake's "Suit & Tie" featuring Jay-Z at
No. 5, following the pair's Grammy performance.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Bill
Trot)