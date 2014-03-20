(Fixes Nagano's music studies in Morro Bay in 13th para)
* Conductor Nagano took up surfing as child in California
* Says French composer Messiaen "opened doors" for him
* Despite generations in America, feels ties to Japan
By Michael Roddy
GENEVA, March 20 U.S. conductor Kent Nagano
feels he lives in three worlds - his native California, his
ancestral Japan and the Europe of the music he conducts. But his
spirit is on a surfboard in the Pacific Ocean.
Nagano, 62, is not alone among prominent musicians in having
a passion that seems at odds with metronomes and music scores:
the late Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan loved fast cars
and opera composer Giacomo Puccini kept a blunderbuss at his
Italian country villa that could damage a whole flock of ducks.
Nagano, who grew up on a farm in California, near the
beaches of Morro Bay south of San Francisco, says surfing is a
bit like music, keeping him in touch with nature and the cosmos.
And in the era when he started out, surfing was still free.
"Today when you use that word it comes with a lot of
connotations, usually phosphorescent wetsuits, fancy sports cars
and expensive surfboards," said Nagano, whose trim build and
long hair mark him not only as a surfer but also, he told
Reuters, prompts people inevitably to spot him as a Californian.
"Nearly every child I knew surfed because there's no
admission to the sea," he said over coffee in Geneva where, as
music director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, which is on a
tour of Europe, he conducted a programme of Liszt and Berlioz.
"And at least for children the interaction with nature is
vital ... Unless you have a constant, active and direct dialogue
with nature, some people will end up being very limited."
In 2015 Nagano will become general music director of the
Hamburg State Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra, after a career
that has included similar posts in Lyon, Los Angeles and, most
recently, the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich.
In Munich he oversaw the world premieres of Unsuk Chin's
"Alice in Wonderland," Jorg Widmann's "Babylon" and Peter
Eotvos's "The Tragedy of the Devil", putting on cutting-edge new
works for what he proudly said were sold-out houses.
PARENTS INTERNED
Nagano's farm childhood might at first glance suggest
limitations, as far as music is concerned, but his mother, a
trained microbiologist, was also an accomplished pianist.
His parents were among the tens of thousands of Japanese
Americans interned as potential enemy aliens during World War
Two - an experience that spelled financial and social ruin for
many but for the Naganos had an unexpected upside.
Not only did neighbours look after the farm while the
Naganos were interned, but Nagano's mother, singled out for
"scholastic acumen", won a scholarship to study near Boston.
"So yes, it was and remains a stain on American history,"
Nagano said. "But even within the horrendous blunders and
terrible, terrible abuse, I think you can find a positive. At
least in our family, we were lucky to have some positive."
Morro Bay had an inspiring music teacher, Wachtang
Korisheli. After that Nagano studied sociology and music at the
University of Santa Cruz and music at San Francisco State
He made his way to Boston as assistant conductor to Seiji
Ozawa at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and played a key role
assisting Ozawa in the world premiere of French composer Olivier
Messiaen's opera "Saint Francois d'Assise" in Paris in 1983.
That led to an internship with Messiaen, living in the home
of the mystically religious composer who used birdsong in his
music and taking piano lessons from the composer's wife, Yvonne
Loriod. Messiaen later bequeathed Nagano his piano.
"OPENED DOORS"
"He really opened up the world for me - and an artist needs
to have doors, at least philosophical and aesthetic doors,
opened," Nagano said. He credits Messiaen with getting him out
of his American mindset and making him feel at home with
European music, which is the core of Nagano's repertoire.
Another eye-opener was a trip Nagano made to Japan, with
Ozawa and the BSO, in his 20s. Nagano and a blonde-haired friend
found themselves crushed into the Tokyo subway and he had a
feeling of people staring. But when he looked around, he
realised they were all staring at his blonde friend, not at him.
Nagano, a third generation Japanese American, says that ever
since, he has felt an inexplicable attachment to the country,
despite his poor command of the Japanese language that used to
upset his grandmother "with good reason".
"So why is it that when I go to Japan there is definitely
some inexplicable relationship?," said Nagano, whose wife is the
Osaka-born pianist Mari Kodama.
"It's mysterious. Why is it that when I go, there are parts
of me that feel I can exhale for the first time, that I feel
there is a sense of peace that - can you imagine - never
occurred before in my entire life?"
(Editing by Gareth Jones)